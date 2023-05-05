F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Declares $0.20 Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 3.43%, and the highest has been 5.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=17).

The current dividend yield is 3.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 19.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is an increase of 400 owner(s) or 588.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.21%, an increase of 8,989.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,623.43% to 14,565K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 54.86% from its latest reported closing price of 14.93.

The projected annual revenue for F&G Annuities & Life is 4,537MM, an increase of 81.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 106,443K shares representing 84.20% ownership of the company.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 6,032K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 910K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Ancora Advisors holds 278K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

FGL Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. It offers fixed annuities which serves as a retirement and savings tool for which customers rely on principal protection and predictable income streams; and life insurance which delivers complementary product that allows customer to build from savings and provide a payment to designated beneficiaries upon the policyholder's death. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

