F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE Earnings Results: $FG Reports Quarterly Earnings

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE ($FG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, missing estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,559,000,000, beating estimates of $1,377,625,000 by $181,375,000.

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE Insider Trading Activity

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE insiders have traded $FG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEENA PUNJABI (Chief Investment Officer) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $58,762

CELINA J. WANG DOKA purchased 9 shares for an estimated $432

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

