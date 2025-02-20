F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE Earnings Results: $FG Reports Quarterly Earnings

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE ($FG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, missing estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,559,000,000, beating estimates of $1,377,625,000 by $181,375,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE Insider Trading Activity
F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE insiders have traded $FG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEENA PUNJABI (Chief Investment Officer) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $58,762
- CELINA J. WANG DOKA purchased 9 shares for an estimated $432
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 56,073 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,323,665
- BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC removed 55,729 shares (-1.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,309,409
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 42,081 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,743,836
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 39,976 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,656,605
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 38,576 shares (+83.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,598,589
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 38,185 shares (+311.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,582,386
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 32,669 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,353,803
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.