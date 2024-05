(RTTNews) - F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) Monday announced the appointment of John Currier as president.

Currier will retain oversight of the Retail Markets business unit, and will report to Chris Blunt, chief executive officer.

Before becoming President of F&G, Currier had held the position of President of Retail Markets starting in February 2021.

