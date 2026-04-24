FFIV Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

F5 Inc. FFIV is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 28, 2026, after market close.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, F5 projects non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $3.34 to $3.46 (midpoint $3.40). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.47, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 1.46%. The figure has been revised upward in the past seven days.

FFIV’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 15.66%.

FFIV projects its second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP revenues between $770 million and $790 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $784.33 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 7.28%.

F5, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

F5, Inc. price-eps-surprise | F5, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence FFIV’s Q2 Results

F5 is benefiting from strong demand for hybrid multicloud solutions, driven by enterprises seeking flexibility, resilience and compliance with data sovereignty regulations. This trend is likely to have supported top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Rising momentum in AI adoption and infrastructure modernization is expected to have aided F5’s performance, with increasing demand for high-performance data delivery, runtime security and load balancing across AI workloads.

Strength in converged application delivery and security platforms, as customers consolidate multiple point solutions into unified systems, is likely to contribute positively to F5’s results. FFIV’s flexible consumption program, which enables customers to integrate additional modules and attachments in the existing footprint, is expected to have driven FFIV’s top line in second-quarter fiscal 2026. Our estimate for Software revenues is pegged at $181.5 million.

Strong systems refresh opportunity amid the ongoing transition of FFIV’s legacy systems, like VIPRION and iSeries offerings, is likely to have driven the systems sub-segment's revenues in the fiscal first quarter. Additionally, FFIV benefits from rising systems demand beyond tech refresh for data sovereignty and AI readiness use cases. These factors are likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate for Systems revenues is pegged at $199.6 million.

The overall product segment has been supported by strong renewal rates, expanding multi-year agreements, increasing platform adoption and growing penetration of Distributed Cloud Services among large enterprise customers. Strong sales across the Software and Systems divisions are likely to have boosted the overall performance of the Product division. Our estimate for Product revenues is pinned at $381.1 million.

FFIV recovered fast from the data breach and has received feedback that only non-sensitive data was potentially exfiltrated, with affected customers indicating the information posed minimal risk and did not compromise critical systems or customer environments. FFIV also performed rapid identification and remediation, the benefits of which are expected to have become evident in the to-be-reported quarter.

Furthermore, the acceleration in BIG-IP and NGINX subscription software deals is expected to have remained a major growth driver in the to-be-reported quarter. BIG-IP’s data point performance, automation capabilities and lower cost of ownership are likely to have helped F5 win multiple deals in the fiscal first quarter.

Earnings Whispers for FFIV Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FFIV this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($3.59 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($3.47 per share), is +3.64%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: FFIV carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.