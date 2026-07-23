FFIV Set to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

F5 Inc. FFIV is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 27, 2026, after market close.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, F5 projects non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $3.91 to $4.03. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.98, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 4.33%. The figure has remained unchanged for the past 60 days.

FFIV’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 16.18%.

FFIV projects its third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP revenues between $820 million and $840 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $832 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 6.63%.

F5, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

F5, Inc. price-eps-surprise | F5, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence FFIV’s Q3 Results

F5 is benefiting from robust demand for hybrid multicloud solutions as enterprises are ramping up their infrastructure modernization to improve resiliency, comply with digital sovereignty regulations and prepare for AI-driven workloads. Hybrid multicloud has become the standard enterprise architecture, with FFIV noting that more than 90% of enterprises now operate across hybrid environments. This trend is expected to have converted into strong product demand, particularly across systems and software in the to-be-reported quarter.

The ongoing AI infrastructure build-out is emerging as another major catalyst. Enterprises increasingly require high-performance traffic management, AI data delivery, runtime security and AI factory load balancing as AI inference moves into production. F5 has secured several AI-related customer wins, including deployments supporting AI data delivery, AI runtime security and GPU-based AI infrastructure and is likely to have gained more of such deals in the to-be-reported quarter.

Since AI is driving greater demand for compute, secure data movement and application delivery, F5's application delivery and security platform is positioning it at the center of enterprise AI infrastructure. Demand for unified application delivery and security platforms remained another important growth driver as customers are consolidating multiple point products into integrated platforms that simplify operations while strengthening performance and security across on-premises, cloud and edge environments. These factors are likely to have driven F5’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

F5 also introduced several AI-enabled security innovations in the past quarters, including AI-powered Distributed Cloud WAF capabilities and Agentic Bot Defense, further strengthening its application security portfolio for AI-powered applications. These products are expected to have gained traction in the to-be-reported quarter. The ongoing systems refresh cycle provided another meaningful tailwind. Our estimate for Systems revenues is pegged at $212.7 million.

F5 is benefiting from strong software momentum as well. Accelerating adoption of BIG-IP subscriptions, Distributed Cloud Services and AI-related software offerings are expected to have supported software revenue growth and benefited F5 in the to-be-reported quarter. BIG-IP has been continuously winning large enterprise deployments owing to its traffic management capabilities, automation features and lower total cost of ownership. Our estimate for Software revenues is pegged at $219.1 million.

Although F5 experienced a cybersecurity incident earlier this year, management indicated that the company responded rapidly by identifying, containing and remediating the issue. The investigation concluded that only limited non-sensitive data might have been exposed, with customers reporting minimal operational impact and no compromise of production environments. The swift response helped preserve customer confidence while allowing the company to maintain business momentum throughout the quarter.

What Our Model Says for F5 Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for F5 this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though F5 currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of -0.83%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Amphenol shares have gained 16.8% year to date. Amphenol is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

ASE Technology ASX has an Earnings ESP of +21.21% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ASE Technology shares have surged 148.5% year to date. ASE Technology is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Fortive shares have gained 9.9% in the year-to-date period. Fortive is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.