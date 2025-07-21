Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) for First Financial Bankshares beat expectations at $0.47 in Q2 2025, up 27% from $0.37 in the same period of 2024.

Revenue (GAAP) increased to $156.60 million in Q2 2025, slightly ahead of estimates.

Net interest margin and loan growth improved, but operating costs and some credit metrics rose.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN), a Texas-focused community banking franchise, reported its second-quarter results on July 17, 2025, showing higher GAAP earnings and revenue than expected. The company posted $0.47 in GAAP earnings per share, outperforming analyst projections of $0.44 (GAAP), and delivered revenue (GAAP) of $156.60 million, just ahead of the $156.41 million GAAP expectation. The quarter saw significant growth in both net income and core banking activities, bolstered by rising interest margins, while increased costs and shifts in loan quality commanded attention. Overall, the period reflected solid business momentum amid a few areas to watch going forward.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.47 $0.44 $0.37 27.0% Revenue (GAAP) $156.60 million $156.41 million $134.54 million 16.4% Net Interest Income $123.73 million $103.27 million 19.8% Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent) 3.81% 3.48% 0.33 pp Return on Average Assets 1.89% 1.61% 0.28 pp

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

First Financial Bankshares is a regional bank based in Texas, operating 79 financial centers across the state. It serves local customers and small-to-midsize communities with a community banking approach. The company emphasizes relationship banking, local decision-making, and tailored financial products to Texans.

This Texas-centric strategy is shaped by several focus areas: building strong customer relationships, expanding through both organic growth and acquisitions, and maintaining strong capital levels. Regulatory compliance and sustaining high service standards are also crucial. To execute on these aims, the bank invests in personnel, technology, and community engagement.

Quarterly Highlights: Growth, Margins, and Credit Quality

In the second quarter of 2025, the company recorded notable gains across several financial metrics. Earnings per share (GAAP) rose to $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025, marking a 27% increase from $0.37 in the same period of 2024, supported by revenue growth (GAAP) and higher net interest income. Net income (GAAP) climbed to $66.66 million, which is up from $52.49 million in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income, which reflects the difference between total interest income and total interest expense, rose 19.8% year-over-year. This was driven by higher average yields on loans and securities, as well as continued loan and deposit growth. Total period-end loans stood at $8.07 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $7.52 billion a year earlier, with noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits totaling $12.50 billion.

The net interest margin—a key profitability indicator for banks that measures the spread between loan yields and deposit costs—increased to 3.81%, up by 0.33 percentage points from the previous year. The margin improved in part due to increased average yields on loans and securities, and a one-time prepayment penalty of $698,000.

Noninterest income, which comes from sources like trust and wealth management, rose to $32.87 million (GAAP). This was helped by higher trust fees, which reached $12.75 million. Mortgage banking income rebounded as well, with originations and product margins both improving.

Noninterest expense increased 10.4% year-over-year, totaling $71.74 million. Staff compensation and benefits, including bonuses and profit-sharing linked to financial performance, contributed to this cost growth. Investments in technology, such as new loan origination and account-opening platforms, also factored into higher expenses. Despite this, the efficiency ratio—an operational metric showing noninterest expense as a proportion of revenue—improved to 44.97% from 47.41% last year.

Asset quality showed mixed trends. The provision for credit losses dropped to $3.13 million, compared to $5.89 million reported a year earlier. Net charge-offs (actual loan losses realized) rose to $720,000, and the loan loss reserve as a percentage of total loans stayed flat at 1.27%. Classified loans, a measure of loans showing some sign of credit risk, increased to $257.07 million from $219.26 million year-over-year. Substandard loans, which are a subset considered to have known weaknesses, also grew year-over-year. Nonperforming assets—loans and foreclosed properties not currently generating income—decreased slightly as a share of total lending assets, from 0.81% last year to 0.79%.

Capital ratios remained robust, with a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio at 19.16% and a total capital ratio of 20.35%. Book value per share increased to $12.14, and tangible book value rose to $9.95. The company also reported trust assets under management of $11.46 billion, reflecting its continued growth in fee-based businesses.

The quarterly dividend was $0.19 per share.

Outlook and Considerations

Management commented that it sees opportunities to further improve investment yields, continue loan growth, and build on deposit gathering in its Texas markets for the remainder of fiscal 2025. There were no specific updates to forward financial guidance for upcoming quarters.

Looking ahead, investors may want to focus on trends in operating expenses and credit quality. Areas to watch include potential pressure from rising compensation, ongoing investments in technology, and the direction of classified and substandard loans. The company highlighted its strong capital base as a buffer, but did not provide explicit earnings or revenue forecasts.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.