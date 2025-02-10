$FFIE stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FFIE stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,978,732 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FFIE:
$FFIE Insider Trading Activity
$FFIE insiders have traded $FFIE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHAD CHEN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $23,550
- MATTHIAS AYDT (Global Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1 shares for an estimated $100
$FFIE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $FFIE stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,513,423 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,343,524
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 829,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,382,097
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 642,070 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,842,740
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 567,260 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,628,036
- BUSEY BANK removed 498,181 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,429,779
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 493,007 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,414,930
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 437,928 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,256,853
