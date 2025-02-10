$FFIE stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FFIE stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,978,732 of trading volume.

$FFIE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FFIE:

$FFIE insiders have traded $FFIE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD CHEN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $23,550

MATTHIAS AYDT (Global Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1 shares for an estimated $100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FFIE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $FFIE stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $FFIE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.