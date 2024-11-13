News & Insights

FFI Holdings Unveils 2024 Financial Highlights and Outlook

November 13, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. (AU:FFI) has released an update.

FFI Holdings Ltd. recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where Managing Director Geoff Nicholson presented key highlights of the company’s financial year, including insights into their food manufacturing business and property investments. The meeting covered the company’s financial position and provided a review of their operations, along with an optimistic outlook for the future. This information is crucial for investors and market enthusiasts tracking FFI Holdings’ growth and strategic direction.

