News & Insights

Stocks

F.F.I. Holdings Director Adjusts Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. (AU:FFI) has released an update.

Robert Darius Fraser, a director at F.F.I. Holdings Limited, has altered his interests in company shares through an off-market transfer involving 146,954 shares valued at $686,275 from his spouse, Tracy Fraser. The transfer has shifted his holding from an indirect to a direct interest, with the total shares held by the Fraser family remaining unchanged at 186,954 fully paid ordinary shares.

For further insights into AU:FFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.