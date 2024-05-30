F.F.I. Holdings Director Adjusts Shareholding

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. (AU:FFI) has released an update.

Robert Darius Fraser, a director at F.F.I. Holdings Limited, has altered his interests in company shares through an off-market transfer involving 146,954 shares valued at $686,275 from his spouse, Tracy Fraser. The transfer has shifted his holding from an indirect to a direct interest, with the total shares held by the Fraser family remaining unchanged at 186,954 fully paid ordinary shares.

For further insights into AU:FFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.