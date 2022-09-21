FFBC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.62, changing hands as high as $22.64 per share. First Financial Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFBC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.75 per share, with $26.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.62.

