FFBC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

August 08, 2023 — 04:19 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.94, changing hands as low as $22.29 per share. First Financial Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

First Financial Bancorp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FFBC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.99 per share, with $26.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.11.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
