FFBC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.88, changing hands as high as $23.08 per share. First Financial Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFBC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.99 per share, with $26.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.01.

