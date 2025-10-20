FFB Bancorp Reveals Fall In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - FFB Bancorp (FFBB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.23 million. This compares with $8.56 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rise 2.0% to $17.36 million from $17.02 million last year.

FFB Bancorp earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $6.23 Mln. vs. $8.56 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $17.36 Mln vs. $17.02 Mln last year.

