Markets

F&F Q2 Operating Profit Rises; Sales Up 5.5%

July 31, 2026 — 05:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - F&F (383220.KS) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company increased 16.2% to 72.99 billion Korean won compared with 62.82 billion won in the year-ago quarter. Operating income rose 2.9% to 86.50 billion won versus 84.03 billion won, last year. Sales increased 5.5% to 399.62 billion won from 378.87 billion won.

Year-to-date net income attributable to shareholders of parent company totaled 270.54 billion won, up 85.5% from 145.83 billion won, last year. Cumulative operating income reached 239.98 billion won, up 15.6% versus 207.65 billion won. Cumulative sales were 960.52 billion won, up 8.6% compared with 884.49 billion won for the same period in 2025.

F&F shares closed trading at 80,500 won on Korea Exchange, up 2.03%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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