Fewer UK households expect BoE rate rise in next 12 months - IHS Markit

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Fewer British households expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates over the next year and the proportion expecting a cut is the highest since March, according to a survey on Monday that showed consumers were less gloomy about their finances.

The monthly IHS Markit Household Finance Index showed 57.5% of households surveyed in October expected rates to rise over the next 12 months, down from 59.5% in September. Some 25.5% of households expected a BoE rate cut "at some time", up from 22.6% in September.

IHS Markit's gauge of general household financial health edged up to 44.4 in October from 43.1 in September, its highest since January although still signalling pessimism overall.

"Economic and political uncertainty is holding back what could have been a more resilient growth period for the UK economy," IHS Markit economist Joe Hayes said.

"These concerns, coupled with the uncertain economic outlook, have led to an increased proportion of UK households expecting the Bank of England to cut interest rates," he added.

The BoE has said it still wants to raise interest rates in a limited and gradual way if Brexit proceeds smoothly and there is some respite in global trade tensions.

But financial markets currently price in a roughly 50% chance of a rate cut over the coming year, while BoE Governor Mark Carney said in Washington on Friday that "almost existential" worries about global trade wars limited the chance of a rate rise.

The figures were based on an Ipsos MORI poll of 1,500 working-age adults conducted between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14, before Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached a transition deal with Brussels which has so far failed to find parliamentary support.

A survey earlier on Monday from accountants Deloitte showed consumer showed morale fell to its lowest since late 2018 in the third quarter of 2019, despite wages growing at their fastest rate in a decade.

