Fewer Rigs in Operation: Are EOG & MTDR Still Worth Watching?

Key Takeaways

Energy stocks like EOG Resources and Matador Resources have tailwinds thanks to lower breakeven margins.

The total US oil and natural gas rig count stands at 583, compared to 622 one year ago.

Register now to see our 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days report - free today!

In its last weekly release, Baker Hughes Company BKR stated that the U.S. rig count was lower than the prior week’s figure. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications.

Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry. The number of active rigs and its comparison with the week-ago figure indicates the demand trajectory for the company’s oilfield services from exploration and production companies.

With the weekly rig count declining, should investors consider monitoring prominent oil and gas exploration companies such as EOG Resources Inc. EOG and Matador Resources Company MTDR? Before delving into this, let’s first examine the latest rig count data.

Baker Hughes’ Data: Rig Count in Detail

Total U.S. Rig Count Falls: The number of rigs engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the United States was 583 in the week ended Nov. 22, lower than the week-ago count of 584. Also, the current national rig count declined from the year-ago level of 622, reflecting the fact that there has been a slowdown in drilling activities. Some analysts see this downside as a sign of increased efficiency among shale producers, who may need fewer rigs. However, there are doubts among a few about whether certain producers have sufficient promising land for drilling.

Onshore rigs in the week that ended on Nov. 22 totaled 568, in line with the prior-week count. In offshore resources, 13 rigs were operating, lower than the week-ago count of 14.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises: The oil rig count was 479 in the week ended Nov. 22, higher than the week-ago figure of 478. The current number of oil rigs — far from the peak of 1,609 attained in October 2014 — was, however, down from the year-ago figure of 500.

U.S. Natural Gas Rig Count Falls: The natural gas rig count of 99 was lower than the week-ago figure of 101. The count of rigs exploring the commodity was also below the year-ago week’s tally of 117. Per the latest report, the number of natural gas-directed rigs is almost 94% lower than the all-time high of 1,606 recorded in 2008.

Rig Count by Type: The number of vertical drilling rigs totaled 16 units, in line with the week-ago count. However, the horizontal/directional rig count (encompassing new drilling technology with the ability to drill and extract gas from dense rock formations, also known as shale formations) of 567 was lower than the prior-week level of 568.

Rig Tally in the Most Prolific Basin

Permian — the most prolific basin in the United States — recorded a weekly oil and gas rig count of 303, in line with the week-ago figure. The count was, however, below the prior-year level of 311.

Oil’s Breakeven Margin Offers a Tailwind for EOG & MTDR

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is steadily nearing the $70-per-barrel threshold, creating a favorable environment for exploration and production activities. Although drilling activity has tempered as upstream companies focus on maximizing stockholder returns rather than expanding production, the supportive pricing landscape remains advantageous for energy producers. U.S. oil and gas companies benefit from substantially lower breakeven WTI prices across all shale plays, especially for existing wells. Moreover, the average breakeven price for most new wells stays below prevailing market levels, enabling upstream operators to sustain profitability in the current market conditions.

Breakeven WTI Price for US Producers



Image Source: Statista

Amid the backdrop, investors seeking medium to long-term gains may keep an eye on energy stocks like EOG Resources and Matador Resources.

In the United States, EOG Resources is one of the foremost explorers and producers of oil and gas, with its crude reserves spanning across the United States and Trinidad. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), possesses an extensive inventory of high-quality drilling wells in low-cost, premium resources, ensuring a strong business outlook.

Matador's focus on record production and cost-saving techniques is driving higher profitability per barrel and reducing overall expenses, creating a solid foundation for sustained long-term growth. The recent acquisition of Ameredev assets and their rapid, successful integration — resulting in additional production and lower costs — highlights Matador's operational efficiency. Furthermore, proceeds from the sale of Piñon Midstream are expected to strengthen the financial flexibility of MTDR, which carries a Zacks Rank #3, by reducing leverage ratios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.