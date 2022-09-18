Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) as an attractive investment with its 7.9x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

For instance, Wilhelmina International's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqCM:WHLM Price Based on Past Earnings September 18th 2022 Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Wilhelmina International will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is Wilhelmina International's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Wilhelmina International's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 25%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 373% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 9.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Wilhelmina International's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Wilhelmina International revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with Wilhelmina International.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

