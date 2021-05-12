Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) as an attractive investment with its 14.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Griffon certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Griffon's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Griffon would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 84% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 133% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Griffon's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Griffon's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Griffon currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

