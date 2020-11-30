Fewer High School Seniors Are Submitting The FAFSA. Here’s Why That’s A Problem

Every year on Oct. 1, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, opens for business. It’s the form that high school seniors and current college students must fill out to be eligible for federal financial aid, as well as many types of state and college aid.

But far fewer high school seniors have submitted their FAFSA than last year at this time, especially at schools that serve low-income students, according to an analysis of federal data by the nonprofit National College Attainment Network (NCAN).

The coronavirus pandemic has destabilized every aspect of American life, and it’s clear that extends to college planning, too. The result? Potentially major consequences for student enrollment, financial aid availability and even whether future high school graduates go directly to college if they don’t see that behavior modeled by today’s senior class, says Bill DeBaun, NCAN’s director of data and evaluation.

“The longer this goes on, the more students it’s going to affect,” DeBaun says.

FAFSA Completion Down Almost 16% Among High School Seniors Nationwide

As of Nov. 20, when the government released its most recent data, 15.5% fewer members of the high school class of 2021 had completed a FAFSA compared with the number who had done so at this time last academic year. By the same week in 2019, 6.2% more seniors had completed a FAFSA compared with the year before.

The FAFSA cycle opened 10/1, and I told everyone: don’t put too much stock in the first week of data. Now with 3 weeks of data in the FAFSA Tracker, it’s hard to conclude otherwise than: this is a really, really bad start. I'm worried.https://t.co/UlBkEglEMV pic.twitter.com/cMIzpkR6zG — Bill DeBaun (@BillDeBaun) October 26, 2020

The drop is most pronounced at high schools that are eligible for federal Title I funding, which means at least 40% of their students come from low-income families. At those schools, FAFSA completion among high school seniors is down 18.5%, compared with 13% at non-Title I-eligible schools. At schools where Black and Hispanic students make up more than 40% of the population, FAFSA completion has dropped 20.7% (compared with an 11.2% drop at schools where Black and Hispanic students make up less than 40% of the population).

Across the country, Illinois currently has the most students who have submitted a FAFSA, at 37.8%. Puerto Rico has the least, at 4.7%. The state with the biggest drop in completions year-over-year is West Virginia, where 35.2% fewer high school seniors have completed the form so far.

First-Time College Enrollment Also Down, Especially at Community Colleges

Why, then, is this trend so troubling? It could mean fewer students, especially those from low-income backgrounds, are planning to go to college next year.

“We think about FAFSA as an indicator of postsecondary intention,” says DeBaun. Students can fill out the form as early as Oct. 1 of the year before they first attend college, so the FAFSA is often an early step in the application process. But if high school seniors don’t know what their plans are for the following year, they might hesitate to get the ball rolling.

College enrollment has already dropped amid the pandemic. Fall 2020 freshman enrollment is down 13% across the country, with community colleges seeing the biggest drop of all institution types (-18.9%), according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. At community colleges, Native American, Black and Hispanic student enrollment has dropped the most (by 29.3%, 28.4% and 27.5%).

Lower enrollment in community colleges is worrying because attendees are more likely to come from low-income backgrounds, and getting a postsecondary credential has been shown to lead to higher earnings and more stable work over time.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, among students in 2009 in the lowest quintile of socioeconomic status (which includes family income and parents’ occupation and education), 51.2% of those who got a postsecondary credential by 2016 first attended a public two-year school or a shorter program. By comparison, 27.8% first attended a public four-year school, and 7.6% first attended a private nonprofit four-year school.

The same study found the likelihood that a student enrolled in a postsecondary program within a year after graduating from high school and got a credential seven years later grew with socioeconomic status. Low-income students are already less likely to enroll in college right away and graduate. Lower FAFSA completion numbers show this trend could escalate even further.

Waiting to Complete the FAFSA Could Mean Missing Out on Financial Aid

There are lots of reasons why high schoolers aren’t filling out the FAFSA at the same rates at last year. One, of course, is that they’re unsure of their college plans due to the financial impact of the pandemic. They also may not be getting the support they need in school.

Switching to a remote learning environment has meant schools are more focused on maintaining a consistent standard of instruction, DeBaun says; in-person FAFSA completion programs run by school districts and local nonprofits also can’t happen as usual. Plus, students are harder to get in contact with when they’re not coming to school every day, so direct nudges to fill out the FAFSA—especially if they’re not getting that support at home—aren’t as effective, DeBaun says.

Students have to submit a FAFSA to qualify for federal grants like the Pell Grant, federal student loans and work-study. State higher education agencies and colleges also use the information included in the FAFSA to distribute their own grant funding. Even if high school seniors fill out the FAFSA later on this school year, the consequences of not submitting early on can be significant. State and school grants are often first-come, first-served, and so is federal work-study funding.

In one 2015 analysis, Mark Kantrowitz, financial aid expert at SavingForCollege.com, found that students who submitted the FAFSA in the first three months it was available received an average of double the grant funding than those who submitted it later.

Focus on Enrollment—and Appeal for More Financial Aid

While there is so much competing for students’ and families’ attention right now, it’s crucial to submit the FAFSA now so they can stay in the game for financial aid. That’s true even if a student’s college plans are, understandably, not yet clear, or if the student or family has lost income.

“Students should not avoid enrolling and filing the FAFSA because they fear they can’t afford it,” Kantrowitz says.

It’s always possible to appeal for more financial aid once you’ve been accepted to a college, and schools have systems in place to collect and process those appeals. Check the school’s financial aid website for details on how to submit a request for more aid along with documentation of job loss, reduced income or other circumstances.

You can complete the FAFSA online, and you don’t have to do it alone. If you need help, contact the Federal Student Aid Information Center, which also offers a live chat function for students and parents working on the form.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.