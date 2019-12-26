Fewer Companies Merged in 2019. Just Don't Call It a Bad Year.

More than 10 years after the Financial Crisis, the M&A market is on an upswing—and showing few signs of stopping. Expect another good year in 2020.

More than 10 years after the Financial Crisis, the M&A market is on an upswing—and showing few signs of stopping. Expect another good year in 2020, when an improved economic environment and low interest rates are expected to keep the merger market humming along.

Not everything is rosy. The number of global announced transactions in 2019 fell 3.7% to 34,482 as of Dec. 19, according to data from Dealogic, down from 35,976 in 2018. Those deals were valued at roughly $4 trillion, a 2.4% dip from last year’s $4.1 trillion.

Still, it didn’t feel like a down year to many M&A participants. Christian Atwood, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, who advises on M&A and private equity transactions, said he was surprised that deal-making activity dropped. “We certainly didn’t feel that,” Atwood said. “Demand for our services was higher than ever, and based on what’s on my desk right now and in the pipeline, I have no reason to think 2020 will be any different.”

The slight drop comes at the tail end of a five-year bull run for mergers. Global M&A volume has surpassed $3 trillion in volume each year since 2014, Dealogic said. “The last four years have been terrific,” said Brendan Ryan, a managing director and co-head of Raymond James’s technology and services group.

Last year saw an increase in large deals. Many of these transactions, valued at more than $20 billion, were transformative. For example, the London Stock Exchange’s (ticker: LSE.London) $27 billion deal to buy Refinitiv is an attempt to create a data provider to rival Bloomberg. Or United Technologies’ (UTX) $86 billion agreement to purchase Raytheon (RTN) that will produce a $100 billion defense behemoth. Then, there’s the trio of large payments deals that consolidated the fintech market: Global Payments’ (GPN) $21.5 billion acquisition of TSYS, Fiserv’s (FISV) $22 purchase of First Data and Fidelity National Information Services’ (FIS) $35 billion buy of WorldPay.

Technology, particularly software, remained the top sector for deals. Tech M&A produced 10,216 transactions in 2019, valued at $808 billion. Healthcare came in a distant second with 2,967 deals totaling $580 billion, Dealogic said. Fidelity’s acquisition of WorldPay weighed in as the largest tech deal, while Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) $99 billion buy, including debt, of Celgene was the biggest in the health-care sector.

The surging M&A market means sellers can continue to command—and receive—sky-high valuations. Strong software and fintech companies can trade, in the middle market, for 20 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), Raymond James’s Ryan said. This compares to 10 to 15 years ago, when the same companies would likely go for midteens multiples, he said.

Banking and private-equity executives have been preparing for a crash since the U.S. began clawing out of the last recession in 2009. Yet there are few signs of a downturn. Barring any geopolitical problems with North Korea, Russia or China, execs remain very positive about M&A in 2020.

Many banking and private-equity executives expect a rush to market during the first half of 2020, as sellers seek to get their deals finished before the presidential election. Some think merger activity will begin slowing around September or October, while Ryan thinks a drop off could start in late summer.

Not everyone agrees. Atwood, of Kirkland & Ellis, doesn’t think the market will slow down at all in 2020. The first half of the year will continue to be “red-hot” for M&A, he said. If President Donald Trump is re-elected then it’s “business as usual” for mergers, Atwood says. “If Trump is defeated, I think that could actually cause an acceleration in activity due to the risk that changes to the tax code could follow,” he said.

Expect private-equity firms to be very active in 2020. Buyout firms have $1.4 trillion of cash that they need to put to work, Preqin says. This figure hits $2.4 trillion if Preqin includes real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and private debt, a spokeswoman said.

The pressure to invest, combined with relatively easy financing, will spur private equity to hunt more in the public markets for deals. One example: KKR’s reported interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance, which is valued at $70 billion.

“PE is sitting on enormous dry powder,” Andrew Bednar, a senior partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, says. “People are waiting on that to get deployed and it will get deployed.”

That could make 2020 a very happy year for M&A.

