Few deliveries expected against CBOT January soy futures

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures SF2 should be light on Friday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Thursday.

Estimates of CBOT January soybean deliveries ranged mostly from zero to 500 contracts, although one broker said deliveries could reach 1,000 lots. Those expecting the most soybean deliveries noted that the CBOT January futures contract SF2 has widened its discount to the March SH2 contract to nearly 11 cents a bushel, from 1 cent at the close on Dec. 16, a possible reflection of softening cash markets.

Traders expected no deliveries against CBOT January soymeal SMF2 futures, citing firm cash markets. For soyoil, January BOF2 delivery estimates ranged mostly from zero to 500 contracts, with one source predicting 1,000 soyoil deliveries.

For January rough rice RRF2 futures, two analysts estimated deliveries of 200 to 400 contracts.

The CBOT reported that 244 soybean futures contracts were registered for delivery as of Wednesday night, along with zero contracts for soymeal, 143 contracts for soyoil and 522 contracts for rough rice. However, commercial grain companies have until 4 p.m. CST (2200 GMT) on Thursday to register additional contracts for delivery.

Traders closely monitor deliveries. A large number of deliveries tends to pressure the price of the nearby futures contract, while a small number would tend to support prices.

During a contract's delivery period, which lasts two to three weeks, the futures market acts like a cash market. Companies holding short positions in January futures can issue intentions to deliver the physical commodity. Traders holding the oldest-dated longs must accept delivery.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.