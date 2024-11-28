News & Insights

Fevertree Drinks Sees Change in Major Holdings

November 28, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Fevertree Drinks (GB:FEVR) has released an update.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has experienced a change in major holdings as FIL Limited acquired or disposed of voting rights, now holding 5% of the company’s total voting rights. This shift reflects FIL Limited’s strategic financial maneuvers and could influence the company’s stock market dynamics. Investors may want to keep an eye on how these changes affect Fevertree’s market performance.

