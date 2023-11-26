Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) Price Target Increased by 7.21% to 17.35

The average one-year price target for Fevertree Drinks (OTC:FQVTF) has been revised to 17.35 / share. This is an increase of 7.21% from the prior estimate of 16.18 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.74 to a high of 22.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.64% from the latest reported closing price of 13.08 / share.

Fevertree Drinks Declares $0.06 Dividend

On September 12, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.11 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $13.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fevertree Drinks. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FQVTF is 0.33%, a decrease of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 18,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,436K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,410K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing a decrease of 35.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FQVTF by 30.82% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FQVTF by 7.83% over the last quarter.

