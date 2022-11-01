Festive demand drives up Indian state refiners gasoil sales in Oct

Indian state fuel retailers' diesel sale in October surged from the previous month, preliminary sales data shows, indicate a pick up in industrial activity during the peak festive season.

Fuel demand in India- a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest economy- typically rises during the month long festival season as diesel-guzzling trucks hit the roads to deliver goods.

State-refiners' average daily gasoil sales last month rose 6.2% from September and was 12% higher than a year ago, the data showed. Gasoil accounts for about two-fifth of India's over all fuel demand.

India's factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in October as demand and output remained solid, encouraging firms to hire workers at the fastest pace in nearly three years, according to the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' IndexINPMI=ECI, compiled by S&P Global.

Also, a higher need for personal mobility during the month-long festival season drove up October average gasoline sales by 1.5% from September, the data showed.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India's preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels

Oct 2022

%chg mth/mth

%chg yr/yr

%Chg vs 2020

Gasoline

90.0

1.5

12.1

16.6

Gasoil

212.2

6.2

12.0

6.5

Jet Fuel

18.3

0.5

26.4

65.8

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

79.8

-3.9

-1.3

1.3

