Festive demand drives up Indian state refiners gasoil sales in Oct

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' diesel sale in October surged from the previous month, preliminary sales data shows, indicate a pick up in industrial activity during the peak festive season.
Fuel demand in India- a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest economy- typically rises during the month long festival season as diesel-guzzling trucks hit the roads to deliver goods.
State-refiners' average daily gasoil sales last month rose 6.2% from September and was 12% higher than a year ago, the data showed. Gasoil accounts for about two-fifth of India's over all fuel demand.
India's factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in October as demand and output remained solid, encouraging firms to hire workers at the fastest pace in nearly three years, according to the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' IndexINPMI=ECI, compiled by S&P Global.
Also, a higher need for personal mobility during the month-long festival season drove up October average gasoline sales by 1.5% from September, the data showed.
State retailers Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.
Below is a table of India's preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.
Refined fuels
Oct 2022
%chg mth/mth
%chg yr/yr
%Chg vs 2020
Gasoline
90.0
1.5
12.1
16.6
Gasoil
212.2
6.2
12.0
6.5
Jet Fuel
18.3
0.5
26.4
65.8
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
79.8
-3.9
-1.3
1.3
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Louise Heavens)
((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.