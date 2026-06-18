FE's Growth Is Driven by Investments and Rise in Data Center Demand

FirstEnergy Corporation FE benefits from its regulated structure and the development of data centers in its service region, resulting in rising load growth. Its strategic capital investment in infrastructure development enhances grid reliability, supports renewable expansion and long-term earnings growth.

FE’s Tailwinds

FirstEnergy benefits from a regulated structure and growing electricity demand from data centers. These provide a clear path for revenue growth and enhance earnings visibility. In West Virginia, the company has proposed a 1.2-gigawatt natural gas facility to support rising data-center demand, which has surged 50% since February 2026 to nearly 1.8 gigawatts. FE’s long-term demand pipeline has expanded to 14.9 GW, up 15% from February 2026 and more than double the February 2025 level.



The company’s strategic investment plan supports renewable expansion and strengthens its extensive transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its Energize365 platform focuses on customer affordability and keeps customer rates below those of in-state peers while enhancing service quality, operational efficiency and supporting long-term growth. FirstEnergy plans to invest $6 billion in 2026 and $36 billion in 2026-2030, 30% higher than its prior plan.



FE focuses on becoming a cleaner energy provider and aims to expand its renewable asset portfolio to support sustainable growth and meet evolving customer demand. It aims to add 1,200 megawatts (MW) of natural gas combined cycle generation by 2031 and 70 MW of utility-scale solar generation in 2028. The company targets to achieve 100% carbon neutrality by 2050.

FE’s Headwinds

FirstEnergy’s base rate request approvals remain uncertain, creating potential risks for the company’s performance. Any denial or delay in rate request approvals could adversely affect the cash flow generation, financial condition and overall earnings stability.



Although the company is working to reduce carbon emissions, it still operates coal-fired generating plants that are subject to stringent environmental regulations. This may lead to elevated compliance costs, greater capital spending and potential margin pressures.

FE’s Zacks Rank

FirstEnergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price Performance of FE

In the past month, FirstEnergy shares have rallied 2.4% against the industry’s 0.1% fall.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector include American States Water AWR, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR ELPC and NextEra Energy NEE. All the stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings for American States Water, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR and NextEra Energy is pegged at $3.71, 74 cents and $4.01 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10.09%,45.10% and 8.09%, respectively.



AWR, ELPC and NEE are projected to deliver long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of 6.93%,16.04% and 8.51%, respectively.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (ELPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.