Fervo Energy Co Promotes Sarah Jewett To COO

(RTTNews) - Fervo Energy (FRVO), a geothermal power company, Wednesday announced that it has promoted Sarah Jewett to Chief Operating Officer.

Jewett takes on the new role after 6 years s of foundational leadership at Fervo. Previously she led the strategy department of the geothermal company.

"She spent her twenties running hydraulic fracturing crews for Schlumberger across some of the most demanding operating environments in the United States. Working within remote basins in the Western U.S., the high activity Permian, and the logistically and technically complex North Slope in Alaska, she logged direct experience managing wellsites, equipment and material logistics, and field crews that has been essential to her strategic capabilities at Fervo.", the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, FRVO shares were trading at $33.48, down 0.25% on the Nasdaq.

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