Fervi SpA Launches Share Buyback Program

Fervi SpA (IT:FVI) has released an update.
Fervi SpA has announced the commencement of a share buyback program starting December 2, 2024, which will be executed by independent intermediary MIT Sim S.p.A. The company, which operates in the professional equipment and DIY markets, has a fully subscribed and paid share capital comprising 2,539,250 ordinary shares.
