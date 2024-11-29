News & Insights

Fervi SpA Launches Share Buyback Program

November 29, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Fervi SpA (IT:FVI) has released an update.

Fervi SpA has announced the commencement of a share buyback program starting December 2, 2024, which will be executed by independent intermediary MIT Sim S.p.A. The company, which operates in the professional equipment and DIY markets, has a fully subscribed and paid share capital comprising 2,539,250 ordinary shares.

