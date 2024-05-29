Fertoz Ltd. Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Fertoz Ltd. (AU:FTZ) has released an update.

Fertoz Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, as voted by shareholders, with significant support for each item including the election of directors, remuneration reports, and the approval of future securities issuances. The meeting outcomes reflect strong backing for the company’s management and strategic direction.

