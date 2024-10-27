Fertoz Ltd Eyes Growth in Phosphate Development

Fertoz Ltd. (AU:FTZ) has released an update.

Fertoz Ltd has reported a promising outlook with significant orders for its Fertify™ product, despite delays in plant upgrades affecting overall sales in Q3. The company has successfully completed a $1.225 million share placement to boost phosphate development in North America and maintains a solid cash position of $1.6 million. Efforts are underway to expand their market reach, including potential supply for the lithium iron phosphate battery industry.

