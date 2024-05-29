Fertoz Ltd Corrects AGM Presentation Currency

Fertoz Ltd. (AU:FTZ) has released an update.

Fertoz Ltd, an Australian-based company focused on sustainable farm inputs, has made a minor correction to their Annual General Meeting presentation, updating a currency error on page 9 from USD to AUD. Shareholders and interested parties are directed to review the amended presentation for accurate financial details. As a market participant, keeping abreast of such corrections ensures informed investment decisions in the company’s stock.

