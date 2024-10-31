Fertoz Ltd. Appoints New Secretaries and Moves Office

Fertoz Ltd. (AU:FTZ) has released an update.

Fertoz Ltd. has announced the appointment of Daniel Smith and John Kay as joint company secretaries, effective November 1, 2024, following the departure of previous secretaries from Automic Group. Both Smith and Kay bring extensive experience in capital markets and corporate advisory roles, enhancing Fertoz’s strategic direction in the resources sector. Additionally, the company’s registered office has been relocated to Perth, Australia.

