Fertoz Ltd. Advances Sustainable Agriculture

Fertoz Ltd. (AU:FTZ) has released an update.

Fertoz Ltd. is making significant strides in the sustainable agriculture sector, with a focus on regenerative farming in North America and Australia. The company has successfully launched a new Fertify all-in-one NPKS fertilizer plant in Montana and is actively expanding its rock phosphate operations, essential for regenerative fertilizers.

For further insights into AU:FTZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.