Fertitta's hotel company, SPAC call off $6.6 bln merger

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's hotel company Fertitta Entertainment Inc and blank-check company FAST Acquisition Corp FST.N said on Friday they had mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

