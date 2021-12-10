Fertitta's hotel company, SPAC call off $6.6 bln merger

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's hotel company Fertitta Entertainment Inc and blank-check company FAST Acquisition Corp FST.N said on Friday they had mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

