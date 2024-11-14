Fertitta said to be unhappy with Wynn Resorts performance, Bloomberg reports

Casino and restaurant mogul Tilman Fertitta, who just reported a 9.9% stake in Wynn Resorts (WYNN), is unhappy with the casino operator’s performance and share price, reported Bloomberg’s Christopher Palmeri, citing people familiar with Fertitta’s thinking. Wynn management isn’t doing an adequate job communicating performance to investors and Fertitta thinks there are opportunities to expand the Wynn brand, the sources told Bloomberg.

