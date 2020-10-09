Landcadia Holdings III, the third blank check company formed by the CEOs of Landry's and Jefferies to acquire an entertainment business, raised $500 million by offering 50 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Co-Chairman Tilman Fertitta, CEO of Fertitta Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Houston Rockets, restaurant conglomerate Landry's, and the Golden Nugget Casinos. Co-Chairman and President Richard Handler is currently the CEO of Jefferies. The company plans to target the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.



Fertitta and Handler's previous SPACs include Landcadia Holdings II (LCA; +42% from $10 offer price), which went public in May 2019 and in June 2020 announced plans to acquire Fertitta's online casino business Golden Nugget Online Gaming, and Landcadia Holdings, which went public in 2016 and acquired food delivery startup Waitr Holdings (Nasdaq: WTRH; -66%) in 2019.



Landcadia Holdings III plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LCYAU. Jefferies acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Fertitta and Handler's third SPAC Landcadia Holdings III prices $500 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

