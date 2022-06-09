Fertilizer producer Nutrien to boost potash output amid global shortage

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien NTR.TO, the world's largest fertilizer producer, said on Thursday it plans to increase potash production to 18 million tonnes by 2025 in response to supply uncertainty from Eastern Europe.

Prices of potash, a key input used in nitrogen fertilizers, have soared since Western sanctions were imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, exacerbating an already tight market.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)

