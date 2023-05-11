Fertilizer producer Nutrien may slow potash expansion - CEO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO may consider slowing its expansion of potash capacity, its CEO said on Thursday, after falling prices and sales volumes led the world’s biggest fertilizer producer to cut its annual profit guidance.

Potash prices have been volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022, as sanctions against big global producers Russia and Belarus initially drove up prices, causing farmers to buy less and bring prices back down.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

