News & Insights

Commodities
NTR

Fertilizer producer Nutrien may slow potash expansion - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya

May 11, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO may consider slowing its expansion of potash capacity, its CEO said on Thursday, after falling prices and sales volumes led the world’s biggest fertilizer producer to cut its annual profit guidance.

Potash prices have been volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022, as sanctions against big global producers Russia and Belarus initially drove up prices, causing farmers to buy less and bring prices back down.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.