Fertilizer producer Mosaic sees stockpiles too high to restart Canadian mine yet

January 25, 2023 — 02:55 pm EST

Written by Rod Nickel for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co MOS.N does not currently see the right market conditions to restart its idled Canadian potash mine, with high inventories in the key markets of the United States and Brazil and cold weather slowing train movement of the crop nutrient from Canada, Chief Executive Joc O’Rourke said on Wednesday.

Mosaic Co MOS.Ncurtailed potash production in December at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine, but said then that it expected to restart in early 2023.

