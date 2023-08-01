Fertilizer maker Mosaic misses quarterly profit estimates on weak prices

Adds background and details on the results in paragraphs 2 to 4

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fertilizer supplier Mosaic Co MOS.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as a decline in fertilizer prices dented its margins.

Fertilizer prices continued their decline during the quarter, pressured by higher supplies as exports from top suppliers Belarus and Russia resumed, while the cost of key input materials such as natural gas fell.

The war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Russia and Belarus had pushed prices to record peaks last year.

The Tampa, Florida-based company's revenue declined to $3.39 billion, from $5.37 billion in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the top U.S. phosphate maker reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the quarter ended June 30, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

