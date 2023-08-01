Fertilizer maker Mosaic misses quarterly profit estimates

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fertilizer supplier Mosaic Co MOS.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as a decline in fertilizer prices dented its margins.

On an adjusted basis, the top U.S. phosphate maker reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the quarter ended June 30, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

