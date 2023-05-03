News & Insights

Fertilizer firm Mosaic misses first-quarter profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Fertilizer maker Mosaic Co MOS.N on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on lower prices of potash and other crop fertilisers.

Excluding items, the Tampa, Florida-based company reported earnings of $1.14 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.29 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

