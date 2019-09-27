Fertility benefits provider Progyny files for a $100 million IPO

Progyny, a provider of fertility and family building benefits programs to employers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $160 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PGNY. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Citi are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.