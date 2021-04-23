Fertiliser maker Yara's Q1 lags forecast, eyes more cash to shareholders
OSLO, April 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara YAR.OL posted a smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter core profits on Friday and said it will consider further cash returns to shareholders in the coming quarters.
January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, rose 16% year on year to $585 million, lagging the $612 million median expectation of 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.
