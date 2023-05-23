News & Insights

Fertiliser maker Yara to build new UK plant

May 23, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Yara International YAR.OL will build a global production plant for specialty crop nutrition products and biostimulants designed to increase farm yields and improve quality, the Norwegian fertiliser maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plant, to be built close to the group's existing site in Britain's Yorkshire region, will allow Yara to double the capacity of its so-called YaraVita products when the facility becomes operational by the end of 2025, the company said.

