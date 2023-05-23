Fertiliser maker Yara to build $150 mln specialty plant in Britain

Adds investment size in 3rd paragraph, detail

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Yara International YAR.OL will build a plant in Britain to expand the group's output of specialty crop nutrition products and biostimulants designed to increase farm yields and improve quality, the Norwegian fertiliser maker said on Tuesday.

The plant, to be built near Yara's site at Pocklington in Yorkshire, will allow the company to double the capacity of its so-called YaraVita products when the facility becomes operational by the end of 2025, the company said in a statement.

The new facility will cost an estimated $150 million and production capacity at the plant can be further expanded if needed, a Yara spokesperson said.

Specialty nutrition and biostimulants are designed to meet specific crop needs throughout the growing season and help increase resilience to climate change.

The products can typically increase yields by between 3% and 8%, and in some cases by up to 30%, boosting farmers' profitability and return on investment, Yara said.

The plant, designed to serve aglobal market will benefit from Yara's existing skills and expertise at its Yorkshire facility, the company added.

