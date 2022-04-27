Fertiliser-maker Yara Q1 earnings top forecast

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara YAR.OL posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits on Wednesday as rising prices more than offset the increased cost of raw materials.

January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $1.35 billion from $585 million a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected profits of $1.14 billion.

But Yara also said it expected to pay $1.15 billion more for natural gas in the second quarter than a year earlier, and $750 million more in the third quarter.

The price of natural gas, which is used in the nitrogen-containing fertiliser manufacturing process, hit record highs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pushing fertiliser prices higher throughout March. UREA-GRMEA-INX

"Although Yara's business is flexible and resilient, the impact of the war on global food security will be dramatic," Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

"We repeat our calls for government action to strengthen food supply chains and decrease dependency on Russia."

