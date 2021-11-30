Commodities

Fertiliser-maker Yara has restarted some Dutch plants, CEO says

Contributor
Nora Buli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara has restarted some of its Dutch production capacity following maintenance, while other plants remain shut amid a surge in the cost of natural gas, a key ingredient, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Yara in September said it was curtailing its European ammonia output due to the costly gas situation.

"We have started up some of the plants and fertiliser prices have also gone up, but when all is said, this has consequences that worry me," Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"It means more expensive products for farmers in the first place and later on more expensive food for people," he said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

