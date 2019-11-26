Commodities

Ferrovie-led rescue no longer an option for Alitalia -minister

Contributor
Angelo Amante Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italy is considering several options to save Alitalia, but selling the struggling carrier to a consortium led by railway group Ferrovie dello Stato is no longer an alternative, the industry minister said on Tuesday.

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy is considering several options to save Alitalia CAITLA.UL, but selling the struggling carrier to a consortium led by railway group Ferrovie dello Stato is no longer an alternative, the industry minister said on Tuesday.

"We are discussing several options... for sure not the possibility of giving more time to the consortium ... that option does not exist anymore," Stefano Patuanelli told a parliamentary hearing.

Ferrovie has been in talks for months over the rescue of Alitalia together with infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines DAL.N.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular