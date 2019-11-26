Ferrovie-led rescue no longer an option for Alitalia -minister

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy is considering several options to save Alitalia CAITLA.UL, but selling the struggling carrier to a consortium led by railway group Ferrovie dello Stato is no longer an alternative, the industry minister said on Tuesday.

"We are discussing several options... for sure not the possibility of giving more time to the consortium ... that option does not exist anymore," Stefano Patuanelli told a parliamentary hearing.

Ferrovie has been in talks for months over the rescue of Alitalia together with infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines DAL.N.

