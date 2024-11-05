Ferrovial’s Share Buyback Program Update

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has executed operations under its share buyback program, initially announced in August, over the period from October 28 to 31, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into ES:FER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.