Ferrovial’s Share Buyback Program Update

November 05, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial has executed operations under its share buyback program, initially announced in August, over the period from October 28 to 31, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

