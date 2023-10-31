Ferrovial's nine-month revenues up 12.3% on higher traffic, tariffs

Adds EBITDA in paragraph 4, detail in paragraphs 5-8

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure builder and operator Ferrovial FERF.AS said on Tuesday its revenues rose 12.3% between January and September to 6.22 billion euros ($6.57 billion), as its investments in toll road concessions in the United States continued to pay off.

Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow - in which Ferrovial is a key shareholder - also saw business boom in the first nine months of the year, with passenger traffic in September exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

A recovery in traffic on routes Ferrovial manages in North America and above-inflation tariffs helped the company beat analysts' average forecast of 6.1 billion euros in revenues.

The conglomerate reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 700 million euros in the nine month period, 34.1% more than in the same period last year, in line with analysts' estimates.

The higher profits in the motorway business offset lower margins in the construction business this year, according to analysts.

The company, with a market capitalisation of around 21 billion euros, earned 83% of the revenues from its motorway business in the U.S., it said.

Ferrovial launched a dual listing in Amsterdam and Spain in June after moving its headquarters to the Netherlands. It also moved to accelerate a U.S. listing as a way to increase liquidity and gain access to financing in its largest market.

Ferrovial's arrival on the U.S. stock market could be delayed until early next year, a company source said.

($1 = 0.9461 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by David Latona and Mark Potter)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.